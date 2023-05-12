In this podcast, attorneys Carissa Tyler and Angel Valverde, members of Littler's Immigration and Global Mobility Group, discuss alternative employment-based visa options for individuals who were not selected in the initial FY 2024 H-1B registration process (H-1B lottery). The visa categories discussed include H-1B cap exempt petitions, O-1s, L-1s, TNs, and other alternatives for foreign nationals

