It has been an eventful year for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). In this podcast, Awanti Damle and Kara Lancaster, members of Ogletree Deakins' Immigration Practice Group, provide a rapid-fire and informative summary of the top five immigration topics for employers. Awanti and Kara discuss proposed increases in filing fees for certain visa petitions, including H-1B and L-1 petitions, and the phased expansion of premium processing for some nonimmigrant and immigrant visa types. They also provide insight on pay transparency laws applicable for employers recruiting foreign nationals, the waiver of an in-person interview in the visa stamping process for some types of applications, and whether there will be an additional selection round in the annual H-1B lottery.

To listen to podcast click here

