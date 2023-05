ARTICLE

In this weeks installment of the Week in Immigration with Graham Adair we discuss the May Visa Bulletin from the USCIS and important changes, the push to get through the visa applications back-log, and what is being done to address the massive lay-offs in the tech sector from an immigration perspective. Enjoy!

