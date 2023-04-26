A federal judge recently ruled in favor of a Department of Homeland Security regulation that permits the spouses of H-1B visa holders to work. According to this Forbes article, McDermott Partner Paul Hughes drafted the amicus brief for more than 40 companies and organizations.

"This decision confirms that tens of thousands of H-4 employees-highly skilled and critical members of their teams-are lawfully employed," said Hughes. "The court's correct analysis follows decades of consistent practice and recognition that the Executive may determine categories of visa holders eligible for employment."

