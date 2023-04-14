Please note: while we address some country-specific updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic , this Alert contains information regarding global restrictions and closures as they stand today. Given the constantly changing nature of this situation, we highly recommend reviewing any global mobility inquiries on a case-by-case basis, including any consulate-specific or immigration authority resources, in "real-time" before traveling internationally. Please reach out to our Global Mobility Team in advance of any international travel.





Brazil – E Visitor Visa Required Once Again

Nationals of Australia, Canada, Japan and the United States used to be visa-exempt when entering Brazil for tourism, business activities, or when transiting through Brazilian airports as of 2019. This will change as of October 1, 2023. Nationals of these four countries will be required to apply for an e-visa for entry prior to arrival. Further details are expected to be announced soon.





Denmark – Changes as of April 1, 2023

The Danish Government has passed a bill to strengthen international recruitment in Denmark as of April 1, 2023.

Please find below the changes which will be implemented:

1. Fast-Track Scheme

Minimum requirement for number of full-time employees decreased from 20 to 10

New Supplementary Pay Limit Track ( gross base salary DKK 375.000 per year)

2. New Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme

Minimum gross base salary of DKK 375,000 per year

Gross unemployment does not exceed 3.75%

Job has been posted on Jobnet and EURES for a least two weeks.

The permit can be valid for 5 years. It will be possible to apply for an extension of the permit, even if the gross unemployment exceeds 3.75%, and without having to place an advertisement on Jobnet and EURES. If more than 15,000 applicants will have obtained a residence and work permit based on this agreement, the authorities will evaluate whether the scheme should be dissolved.

3. Positive List

Additional job titles will be added to the Positive List, and jobs on the Positive List will now remain on the list for a minimum 2 years' time.

4. Start-up Scheme

Foreign innovative companies who wish to start a new branch in Denmark will now be able to use the Start-up Scheme.

5. Student – Job seeking permit

Foreign students who finish their degree in Denmark (minimum Bachelor's degree level) will automatically obtain a job seeking permit valid for 3 years with the right to work full-time.

6. Establishment Card Scheme

This scheme will be dissolved and replaced by the new Student Job seeking permit.





Finland – Certified Employer and Salary Threshold

Finland now offers the option to become a certified employer so that less paperwork needs to be filed with permit applications. The certification should not remove the obligation to provide information about the terms of employment, but it reduces the volume of documentation. The certification aims to speed up the processing times because the authorities do not need to check the employer's background with every application. For more information and criteria, please see Migri's website here.

The objective of the above changes is to simplify the process and enable the Finnish work permit units and the Migri to reach the goal of a maximum processing time of 30 days for all work-based permit types. The 14-day service pledge for fast-track applications remains unchanged.

The government also announced the new salary threshold for permits for specialists which is the median salary of Finnish employees. In 2023 the salary threshold is EUR 3,473 per month. The EU Blue Card salary threshold remains unchanged and is EUR 5,209.





Japan – Introduction of Digital Certificate of Eligibility

Long term work visa applications require among others first approval of the so called certificate of eligibility (CoE) application by the Ministry of Justice. The CoE used to be issued in paper which had to be shipped to the applicant to be able to process the visa application at the responsible Japanese Consulate. Now Japan offers for the following visa applications use of a digital copy of the Certificate of Eligibility (COE):

Business Manager visas;

Intra Company Transfer visas;

Engineer/Specialist/International Services visas;

Highly-Skilled Professional visas; and

Spouse of Japanese national visas.





Italy – Announcement of Upcoming Changes

The Italian government has approved a new decree which needs to be converted into law during the next two months. Amendments may still be possible, and the following changes are expected to take place:

Employment and Family Based Residence permits can be renewed for three years instead of only two years.

Student Residence Permits can be converted into work permits without being subject to the quota limitations. This also applies to students who do not graduate in Italy.

The "quota" shall be issued every three years and not each year.

Foreign nationals may start work activities while awaiting for the contract of stay to be signed.

Singapore – Changes to Educational Verification

The Singapore Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced the implementation of new educational verification requirements for new Employment Pass (EP) applications as of September 1, 2023 and EP renewals as of September 1, 2024. Such applications must provide educational verification evidence from authorized background-screening companies for all qualifications at the post-secondary diploma level and above. This triggers the need for additional lead time to be calculated, as educational verification agencies tend to require fifteen to thirty days' processing time.

Currently applications only require evidence of educational verification if an educational qualification is from an institution not found on the MOM's drop-down list. This is to ensure that qualifications declared on work pass applications are authentic.

