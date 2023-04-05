ARTICLE

Pryor Cashman Partner Maria Fernanda Gandarez, a member of the Immigration Group and chair of the Global Mobility Practice, has been named a 2023 Immigration Law Trailblazer by the National Law Journal.

In her Trailblazer profile, Maria notes:

"With my international background, I have always had an interest in global mobility and visa work. As our practice has grown, clients often comment on the interdisciplinary set of client services that we offer to drive our global mobility services as a differentiating factor. More and more clients in today's business environment have global aspirations. Our approach allows organic growth as our clients expand their businesses globally."

