The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs has released the Visa Bulletin for April 2023. The new Visa Bulletin reflects an ongoing trend of backlogs and slowdowns in the visa process, in stark contrast to the progress reflected in the Visa Bulletin in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

As warned by the Department of State in the Visa Bulletin for March 2023, the final action dates for multiple categories have again retrogressed due to a rising demand in green card applications. Notably, the priority dates for the Employment-Based Second Preference (EB-2) category has retrogressed in multiple subcategories, including worldwide, India, Mexico, and Philippines, with the retrogression for EB-2 India as the most severe (from October 2011 to January 2011). The priority dates in the EB-4 category have also retrogressed significantly, as seen in the final action date chart below.

Employment-

Based All Chargeability

Areas Except

Those Listed CHINA-

Mainland

Born INDIA MEXICO PHILIPPINES 1st C 01FEB22 01FEB22 C C 2nd 01JUL22 08JUN19 01JAN11 01JUL22 01JUL22 3rd C 01NOV18 15JUN12 C C Other Workers 01JAN20 01OCT14 15JUN12 01JAN20 01JAN20 4th 01SEP18 01SEP18 01SEP18 01SEP18 01SEP18 Certain Religious Workers 01SEP18 01SEP18 01SEP18 01SEP18 01SEP18 5th Unreserved

(including C5, T5, I5, R5) C 08JUL15 01JUN18 C C 5th Set Aside:

Rural (20%) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

High Unemployment (10%) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

Infrastructure (2%) C C C C C



For April 2023, USCIS has confirmed it will adopt the above final action date chart in determining eligibility for filing I-485 adjustment of status applications. These measures taken by the Department of State and USCIS are in response to continuing high demand for green cards applications in the EB-2 category, coupled with fewer numbers available this fiscal year in comparison to fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The Department of State will continue to monitor visa application demand and make further adjustments in the coming months. In the Visa Bulletin for March 2023, the Department of State also cautioned that increasing demand in the EB-3 category may necessitate additional measures such as establishing a cutoff date or retrogression. While that has not occurred this month, changes may be coming in the future for the EB-3 category as well.

