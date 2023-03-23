NOTE:U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will use the Final Action Dates chart for the April 2023 Visa Bulletin. Please check the USCIS website for more information.

Overview

The State Department has released the April 2023 Visa Bulletin. USCIS will use the Final Action Dates chart for employment-based categories.The updates below reflect information for employment-based categories.

What are the Changes?

InApril 2023, there are some changes to employment-based categories from the March 2023 Visa Bulletin.

EB-1

All countries will remain unchanged.

EB-2

India will regress nine months and seven days to Jan. 1, 2011. Mexico will regress four months to July 1, 2022.

EB-3

Mainland China will advance three months to Nov. 1, 2018.

Looking Ahead

For more information about navigating the visa bulletin, please refer tothis list of frequently asked questions, prepared in collaboration with Corporate Immigration Partners (CIP) and Global Immigration Associates (GIA).

Envoy is pleased to provide you this information, which was prepared in collaboration with Peter Bade, who is a Supervising Attorney at Corporate Immigration Partners (CIP), one of the two independent U.S. law firms Envoy exclusively works with on the Envoy Platform (the "U.S. Law Firms").