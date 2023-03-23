U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued policy guidance that clarifies how it considers evidence to determine applicants' eligibility for an O-1B nonimmigrant visa.

Overview

The guidance applies to applicants who demonstrate extraordinary ability in the arts or extraordinary achievement in the television or motion picture industry.

The new guidance issued by USCIS includes a chart in the appendix of the USCIS policy manual with examples of evidence that can satisfy the evidence criteria for O-1B visas. The update also includes the considerations that USCIS takes into account when evaluating evidence that applicants submit.

USCIS has also provided petitioners with guidance on submitting the correct evidence to establish a beneficiary's eligibility.

Originally published 9 March 2023

