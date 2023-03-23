U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) has received enough H-2B petitions to meet the congressionally mandated cap for the second half of FY 2023 and released filing dates for supplemental H-2B visas for the remainder of FY 2023.

USCIS announced that enough petitions were received to meet the H-2B cap for the second half of the fiscal year (FY) 2023 on Feb. 28, 2023. Unless exempt from the H-2B cap, USCIS will reject H-2B petitions seeking a start date between April 1, 2023, and Oct. 1, 2023, received after Feb. 27, 2023.

USCIS used a computer-generated selection process to allocate H-2B cap numbers fairly and orderly due to a high volume of petitions submitted on or before Feb. 27, 2023. As part of the selection process, USCIS will notify employers if their petition was chosen for adjudication. Premium processing services will begin after a receipt date has been assigned to selected petitions.?

USCIS will accept H-2B cap-exempt petitions, which include current H-2B workers seeking to extend their stay, employer changes or changes to employment. For further insights into H-2B cap-exempt petitions, check here.?

Supplemental H-2B visas for FY 2023 are divided into separate allotments based on case type, employment start date, and worker nationality. The second half of FY 2023 has specific allocations with corresponding filing dates:

For employers seeking workers from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Haiti with an employment start date from Apr. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023: petitions will be accepted starting March 14, 2023 . A cap count is available on the Temporary Increase in H-2B Nonimmigrant Visas for FY 2023 page.

. A cap count is available on the Temporary Increase in H-2B Nonimmigrant Visas for FY 2023 page. For employers seeking workers for the early second half of FY 2023 (Apr. 1 to May 14): petitions for the additional 16,500 visas for returning workers can be filed from March 14, 2023 .

. For employers seeking workers for the late second half of FY 2023 (May 15 to Sept. 30): petitions for the additional 10,000 visas for returning workers can be filed from April 13, 2023.

