On March 6, 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) expanded premium processing to two additional categories, which are F-1 Optional Practical Training (OPT) and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) OPT.

Overview

Effective immediately, USCIS will accept Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, for F-1 students with a pending Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization.

Students must file under one of the following categories to be eligible:

(c)(3)(A) – Pre-Completion OPT

(c)(3)(B) – Post-Completion OPT

(c)(30)(C) – 24-Month Extension of OPT for STEM students

Looking Ahead

Starting April 3, 2023, USCIS will accept Form I-907 requests for students in the categories above who file Form I-907 along with Form I-765. Students can file Form I-907 online or by paper. Individuals who are filing electronically must first create an online account with USCIS.

USCIS will adjudicate premium processing cases for F-1 students seeking an OPT or STEM OPT extension within 30 calendar days.

Originally published 9 March 2023

