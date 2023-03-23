Key Points

The United Kingdom and New Zealand will introduce changes to the Youth Mobility and Working Holiday schemes at the end of June 2023

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) and the government of New Zealand will expand the age range from 30 to 35 for applicants under the Youth Mobility and working Holiday schemes beginning 29 June 2023. The UK and New Zealand also agreed to expand the program's maximum period of stay to three years.

The annual cap for UK Working Holiday Scheme (WHS) visas in New Zealand will be reinstated and set at 15,000 per year.

Eligible Youth Mobility and Working Holiday visa holders can extend their stay for up to three years under the new scheme. British nationals staying in New Zealand for over 12 months must provide health certificates, and those staying for over 24 months must provide health and police certificates.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 14 March 2023

