Envoy Global's 2023 Immigration Trends Report is now available! This year, we surveyed more than 500 human resources (HR) professionals based in the U.S. to gain insights into the newest immigration trends for 2023.

Our findings indicate that more employers are turning to foreign markets as a solution for overcoming U.S. immigration barriers and to fulfill talent needs in 2023.

The State of Immigration in 2023: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities for U.S. Employers

Our 2023 Immigration Trends Report revealed that 82% of employers had to let go of foreign employees in the past year due to difficulties securing or extending an employment-based visa in the U.S. Alongside this trend, 81% of companies transferred foreign national employees to an office abroad due to similar issues.

Visa-related uncertainties also pushed many companies to outsource jobs. As many as 86% of respondents moved positions abroad, and 80% of companies relocated employees to work remotely overseas due to difficulties securing visas for foreign talent within the U.S.

These trends indicate that U.S. immigration barriers are leading to a significant shift in workforce dynamics for companies in the country.

Domestic to International: The Changing Landscape of Talent Acquisition in 2023

In response to U.S. immigration barriers, companies are venturing into new markets in 2023. Many companies are opting to relocate their staff to other English-speaking countries:

62% of respondents relocated employees to Canada .

. 48% to Mexico or the United Kingdom .

or the . 25% are moving employees to Australia.

Meanwhile, 31% of respondents moved their workers to Germany, reflecting other employers' choice to expand into the European market. As we dive deeper into our survey, up to 81% of respondents found the immigration system of the European Union to be more advantageous than that of the U.S.

Respondents tend to view other countries' immigration systems more favorably than the U.S.?

Employers tend to view other countries' immigration systems as more employer-friendly than the U.S.

A New Era of Work: Shifting Workforce Bases and the Rise of Remote Work

Immigration restrictions in the U.S. have caused a surge in the popularity of nearshoring and offshoring. Our results found that 93% of businesses are considering exploring these options in light of immigration restrictions in the U.S.

As another alternative for bypassing U.S. immigration barriers, more employers are pivoting to hiring employees under remote work visas.

"Remote work is here to stay, but after the first giddy flush of "work from anywhere!" most companies realize that they need to take a pragmatic approach to remote work..."

We found that 85% of respondents are considering remote options. In comparison, 9% of companies have already begun to hire employees on remote work visas.

Takeaways

Ultimately, the demand for sponsoring foreign talent in the U.S. will continue to rise in 2023. Yet, employers continue to encounter immigration obstacles and visa-related challenges in the U.S.

Consequently, employers are exploring other means to hire employees, such as examining new global markets and alternative employment options.

To learn more about the demand for foreign talent and other essential immigration trends, download Envoy Global's 2023 Immigration Trends Report.

Read the 2023 Immigration Trends Report

Originally published 7 March 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.