ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In Envoy Global's 8th annual Immigration Trends Report, we surveyed over 500 HR professionals who specialize in corporate immigration and global mobility for companies across the U.S. The survey covers employer sentiments on the U.S. immigration system, global immigration trends, corporate best practices and more.

In 2023, the global immigration landscape is being shaped by factors like mass tech layoffs, STEM talent moving to new industries and the Biden administration's actions on immigration policy. As a result, employers are reassessing and adapting their strategies to navigate these shifting conditions.

This year's report captures the temperature of the business community and forecasts what is to come, covering:

The impact of macroeconomic factors on employer demand to hire foreign talent

Offshoring, nearshoring and outsourcing of foreign talent

Employer sentiments on the U.S. immigration system

Benchmarking for corporate immigration programs

KEY FINDINGS

Foreign employees on visa sponsorship were negatively impacted by layoffs and hiring freezes in 2022, but they remain highly sought after by U.S. employers. Immigration barriers in the U.S. are leading employers to relocate foreign employees overseas and outsource jobs. Employers largely appreciate the Biden administration's direction on employment-based immigration but believe significant improvements are still needed. Companies require more support, both internally and externally, to meet their immigration and global mobility needs effectively.

TERMINOLOGY

The survey and report use several terms common amongst corporate immigration and global mobility professionals. The definitions on this page contextualization each term used throughout the report.

Foreign National: A non-U.S. citizen requiring either a work permit or employer-sponsored visa to be employed in the U.S.

International Assignment: An employment assignment in a foreign country, ranging from short-term business trips to long-term transfers.

Transfer: The relocation of an employee to a worksite location or office for work and, typically, residence.

Relocate: The temporary or permanent moving of an employee to live and work in a foreign country, including to work remotely from abroad.

Global Business Travel: International travel being undertaken for business purposes (in some instances, business travel may not require immigration support).

Nearshoring: The practice of transferring an employee or other business resource to a nearby country due to the benefits the proximity brings to the company.

Offshoring: The practice of transferring an employee or business practice to a country overseas.

Immigration Services Provider: A firm providing immigration program support and oversight, including regulatory and policy strategy, visa processing, and compliance guidance to organizations with global mobility needs.

Remote Work Visa: A permit or visa that enables an individual to reside and perform their job remotely for a foreign employer, for a limited period, in a country different from their own.

Click here to continue reading . . .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.