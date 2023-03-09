The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for March 2023 includes updates on visa availability in various categories, including possible retrogressions in the coming months:

Visa availability in the EB-2 preference category for all countries (including China and India): Higher than expected number use, mostly due to continued new filings by applicants from all countries with priority dates earlier than the established final action dates, will necessitate corrective action in the coming months to hold number use within the maximum allowed under the fiscal year 2023 annual limit.

Visa availability in the EB-3 preference category: Increased demand in the Employment Third category may necessitate the establishment of a worldwide final action date (including Mexico and Philippines) in the coming months.

Further retrogression in the EB-4 preference category: Number use and demand in this category have continued to increase, which necessitates further retrogression of final action dates and application filing dates.

Retrogression of the EB-5 preference category final action date for India: For March, the final action date for the EB-5 Unreserved category for India is set at 01JUN18.

The bulletin also notes that the National Visa Center has provided totals of applicants registered in the various numerically limited categories for processing at overseas posts.

Details:

March 2023 Visa Bulletin, Department of State. https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/legal/visa-law0/visa-bulletin/2023/visa-bulletin-for-march-2023.html

