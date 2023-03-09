The Department of State (DOS) announced that F and M student visas for new students now can be issued up to 365 days before the start date for a course of study. However, the student cannot enter the United States on a student visa more than 30 days before the start date.

F and M student visas for continuing students may be issued at any time, DOS said, as long as the student is currently enrolled at a Student and Exchange Visitor Program-approved school or institution and in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System. Continuing students may enter the United States at any time before classes start.

Details:

Student Visa page, DOS. https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/study/student-visa.html

DOS tweet, Feb. 21, 2023. https://twitter.com/TravelGov/status/1628095602931138564

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.