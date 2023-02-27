ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this installment of the Week in Immigration with Graham Adair we will discuss that USCIS has produced a new I-129 Form that will be required after February 27th. USCIS has proposed a new policy using the dates for filing chart for immigrant visa numbers for adult immigrant children to avoid aging out. Further, NPR produced an article on balancing the back logs with passing cost to reduce back logs on to the immigrants and their families.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.