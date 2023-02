ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This week we talk about a pilot program allowing visa renewal from within the United States providing more certainty of a return date. Further we talk about the USCIS registration period for H-1Bs coming up on March 1st, 2023.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.