The U.S. State Department confirmed in an article late last week that the agency plans to launch a pilot program later this year offering visa renewal options in the United States for H-1B specialty occupation workers and other temporary visa holders who are currently required to travel abroad to obtain visas. Julie Stufft, deputy assistant secretary for visa services in the Bureau of Consular Affairs, explained that "restoring stateside visa renewals, which were discontinued in 2004, will save those applicants from having to leave the country, and will reduce the workload of consular offices abroad."

The pilot program is expected to benefit H-1B and L visa workers and it could eventually be expanded. Adding the domestic processing option does not require the State Department to issue new regulations, but Stufft explained that the new program requires setting up a new consular division in Washington, D.C. which is "not a small endeavor."

The program is yet another response, like the interview waivers, the Department of State has implemented to reduce the visa backlog that grew during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local conditions, restrictions and staffing issues created delays and visa appointment backlogs. Immigration groups like the American Immigration Lawyers Association have urged the Department of State to add the domestic renewal option to reduce bottlenecks abroad. Foreign workers in the U.S. were unable to travel abroad due to the lack of appointment availabilities and uncertainty of visa issuance. For those that did travel, many faced appointment cancellations or changes, delaying their return to the United States for months, adding further disruptions for employers.

The announcement provides welcome relief, but the Department of State has not yet provided full details. We will provide further updates as more information is released.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.