According to a Bloomberg Law article, the Department of State (DOS) plans to pilot a program to allow for the renewals of certain nonimmigrant visas from within the U.S.

Nearly two decades ago, DOS ended the practice of allowing certain visa holders to renew their visa from within the U.S. This means that a foreign national who obtains an extension or change of visa status in the U.S. must apply for a visa at a U.S. consular post abroad in order to be eligible to return to the U.S. from international travel. This process was not without risk, as visa processing can be delayed and visa appointments can be cancelled, leaving some individuals stuck outside the U.S. for weeks or months.

This development is welcome news. Mintz will provide more details when they become available.

