ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

If you are an Immigration Program Manager, this is for you. Wondering what you should think about this time of year as the H-1B Cap approaches. We go through what you should be thinking about, what you should be doing, and certainly if we missed anything, drop us a comment and we will get back with you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.