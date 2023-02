ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from United States

Replacement Of The UK Sole Representative Visa With The Expansion Worker Visa Harvey Law Group On 11 April 2022, amidst one the biggest overhauls to the UK immigration system, the Home Office closed the Sole Representative visa.

Employment-Based Immigration Updates For 2023 Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart Below are several updates the U.S. government has already released that impact employment-based immigration processes.

Mass Shortage In Skilled Trade Workers In Canada And How Immigration Can Remedy This Crisis Harvey Law Group A sudden Arctic cold snap occurs, and the pipes burst in your home.

E-3 Visas For Australian Nationals Can Help U.S.-Based Employers Shore Up Their Skilled Workforce Fakhoury Global Immigration As U.S. companies in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields would agree, the H-1B visa program has numerous benefits. These companies rely on H-1B...

The No Brainer Immigration Prediction For 2023: Homeric Backlogs And Delays – 10 Notes To Self For Surviving Dickinson Wright PLLC U.S. immigration law has always been challenging with ever-changing rules and policies and their far-reaching effects. However, the constant complication post-pandemic has been the unpredictability