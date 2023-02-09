ARTICLE

An increasing number of employers, especially those in the tech industry, are conducting layoffs or reductions in force. What happens to foreign workers in these situations, whose work visas are often tied to their jobs? What options are available to foreign nationals who are in the process of obtaining permanent residency or are seeking to retain employment so as not to jeopardize their visa status? What notification requirements do employers have in these situations?

In this podcast, Senior Counsel Tasneem Zaman and Associate Elizabeth Whiting with Littler's Immigration and Global Mobility Practice Group, answer these and other questions that arise when downsizing impacts an employer's immigration law obligations.

