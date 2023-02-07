FIRM NEWS

Klasko Immigration Law Partners recently hosted two webinars the 2023 H-1B Cap Season and on H-1B and Alternatives for Startups. Recordings of the webinars are now available!

IN THE NEWS

William A. Stock

Bill Stock was quoted in this Law360 article on the new USCIS visa fees.

RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

William A. Stock | Maria M. Mihaylova | Carolina Regales

Bill, Maria, and Carolina looked back at the 2022 Cap Season for lessons learned to help companies plan for the upcoming 2023 H-1B lottery, as well as provided updates on regulations and litigation outcomes. View recording here!

Elise A. Fialkowski | Andrew J. Zeltner | Nigel D. James

Elise, Andrew, and Nigel covered how startup companies can utilize the H-1B visa program, how to prepare for the upcoming lottery, and H-1B alternatives. View recording here!

H. Ronald Klasko

Ron Klasko spoke at the 2023 AILA Midwinter Conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico on a panel entitled Common NIV Myths.

William A. Stock

Bill Stock spoke at the 2023 AILA Midwinter Conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico on a panel entitled Tackling Post-Pandemic Challenges.

Nigel D. James | Grace W. Waweru

Nigel James and Grace Waweru presented to Arcadia University on visa options beyond OPT for students.

UPCOMING SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

H. Ronald Klasko

Ron Klasko will be speaking at the 44th Annual AILA South Florida event in Miami, Florida on a panel entitled Employment-based Adjustment: Entering the Maze.

ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

U.S. Immigration Law Limits International Digital Nomads

In this article, Sarah Holler addresses which countries allow foreign nationals to work fully remotely while traveling internationally.

Client Alert: New Settlement Agreement Favorably Impacts H-4 and L-2 Dependent Spouses

In this client alert, Nigel James delivers welcoming news as the Department of Homeland Security reaches a settlement agreement of USCIS returning to pre-Trump administration policies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.