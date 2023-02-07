The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reached a settlement agreement in Edakunni v. Mayorkas which is good news for H-4 and L-2 dependent spouses. Effective January 25, 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has returned to a pre-Trump administration policy of adjudicating Form I-539, Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status and Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization for H-4 and L-2 derivatives, along with the underlying Form I-129, Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker, when these forms are filed concurrently.

This applies in cases filed using standard or premium processing. If these forms are filed separately, USCIS will not bundle the adjudication of the forms.

Details:

