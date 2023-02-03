Seyfarth Synopsis: U.S. immigration agencies have started 2023 at full steam and have issued numerous legal updates. The below will provide a summary of these updates that occurred in January 2023:

1. H-1B Cap Registration

USCIS announced that this year's cap registration will open on March 1, 2023 at noon EST and close on March 17, 2023 at noon EST. Employers should be prepared to submit critical data points associated with each H-1B registration once the registration period opens in March. USCIS intends to notify employers of the cap H-1B registration selections by March 31, 2023. Employers must have an account online with USCIS as a "registrant" to submit cap H-1B registrations. Employers can open new registrant accounts on February 21, 2023. Please see the full client alert here.

2. Bundling of Concurrently filed H-4 and L-2 I-539 and I-765 Applications with H-1B or L-1 Petitions

As a result of a settlement agreement in Edakunni v. Mayorkas, USCIS confirmed that it will concurrently process L-2 and H-4 I-539 (application to change or extend status) and I-765 (employment authorization application) applications with the H-1B or L-1 petitions when filed concurrently. The bundling of those applications applies to both regular and premium processed H-1B or L-1 petitions. For example, if the H-1B was filed with premium processing, and the H-4 (I-539) and H-4 EAD (I-765) applications were filed with the H-1B petition, then USCIS will also process the dependent applications with premium processing.

This new update went into effect on January 25, 2023, and will last for two years. USCIS has not confirmed if USCIS will adjudicate pending I-539 or I-765 applications that were filed concurrently with Form I-129, prior to January 25, 2023. Please see the full client alert here.

3. I-140 EB-1C and National Interest Waiver Premium Processing and Forthcoming Premium Processing for Certain I-539 and I-765 Applications

Premium processing is now available for all EB-1C Multinational Executive and Manager immigrant petitions and all EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) immigrant petitions. This new update applies to all new and pending EB-1C and NIW immigrant petitions. The EB-1C and NIW premium processing filing fee is $2,500, in which USCIS will process the EB-1C or NIW petition in 45 calendar days.

In this update, USCIS also announced that it expects to gradually open premium processing to new categories and process these applications in 30 days: