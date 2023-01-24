NOTE:U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will use the Dates for Filing chart for the February 2023 Visa Bulletin. Please check the USCIS website for more information.

Overview

The State Department has released the February 2023 Visa Bulletin.USCIS will use the Dates for Filing chart for employment-based categories. The updates below reflect information for employment-based categories.

What are the Changes?

In February 2023, there is no change following the Dates for Filing chart from the January 2023 Visa Bulletin.

EB-1

All countries will remain unchanged from the January 2023 Visa Bulletin.

EB-2

All countries will remain unchanged from the January 2023 Visa Bulletin.

EB-3

All countries will remain unchanged from the January 2023 Visa Bulletin.

Looking Ahead

For more information about navigating the visa bulletin, please refer to this list of frequently asked questions, prepared in collaboration with Global Immigration Associates (GIA) and Corporate Immigration Partners (CIP).

Originally published JANUARY 20, 2023

