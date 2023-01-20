Effective December 23, 2022, the Spanish government has introduced a new visa category to allow so-called "digital nomads" to work in Spain for companies located abroad. Part of a larger "Startups Law" aimed at encouraging an entrepreneurial business environment, the new visa category will enable foreign nationals to live and work in the country without obtaining sponsorship from a Spanish employer. With the introduction of the new visa category, Spain joins several other countries – including Italy, Romania, Iceland, and the United Arab Emirates – in seeking to attract an increasingly mobile class of global talent through digital nomad visas.

Spain's Digital Nomad Visa

Under the new law, foreign nationals are eligible to apply for visas and residence permits in the category of "international teleworkers." Individuals granted these visas will be able to work remotely in Spain for companies located abroad.

The law makes distinctions between regular employees and independent professionals. For regular employees, working for employers located within Spain is not permitted. For independent professionals, up to 20% of the individual's work can be for Spanish companies.

The specific requirements for the new visa category are:

The foreign national must be a graduate of a renowned university, business school, or professional training program, or have at least 3 years of professional experience.

The company abroad employing the foreign national must have been engaged in real and continuous business activity for at least one year before the application.

Foreign nationals who qualify as regular employees must demonstrate that they have been employed by the employer abroad for at least 3 months before applying. The applicant must also provide evidence that the company allows the applicant to work remotely.

Foreign nationals who qualify as independent professionals must demonstrate a business relationship with one or more companies outside Spain for at least the 3 months prior to the application. Applicants must also provide documentation accrediting the terms and conditions under which the professional activities will be carried out.

Individuals granted a remote work visa will be permitted to remain in Spain for an initial period of one year, with the possibility of renewal. Visa holders can also apply for a Spanish residence permit up to 60 days before visa expiry. Residence permits will be valid for three years with the possibility of a two-year extension.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.