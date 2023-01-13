In this podcast, Andrew Drozdowski and Kara Goray, members of Ogletree Deakins' Immigration Practice Group, provide an overview of the H-1B cap or quota process. The H-1B visa program permits U.S. companies to employ professional foreign national workers in specialty occupations who have not previously held H-1B work visas. The speakers explain how the online registration process works and what employers can do now to prepare. Kara and Andrew also highlight considerations to keep in mind when selecting candidates, including education level, work location, and prevailing wage issues.

https://media.blubrry.com/ogletreedeakinspodcasts/content.blubrry.com/ogletreedeakinspodcasts/Registering_for_H1-B_Cap_Revise

