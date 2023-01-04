On December 19, 2022, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) provided a compilation of options that may be available to nonimmigrant workers seeking to remain in the United States in a period of authorized stay following termination of employment.

The compilation includes details on:

A discretionary 60-day grace period that allows workers in E-1, E-2, E-3, H-1B, H-1B1, L-1, O-1, or TN classifications (and their dependents) to be considered as having maintained status following the cessation of employment for up to 60 consecutive calendar days or until the end of the authorized validity period, whichever is shorter.

Portability to a new employer, allowing workers currently in H-1B status to begin working for a new employer as soon as the employer properly files a new H-1B petition with USCIS, without waiting for the petition to be approved. Also, a worker with an adjustment of status application (Form I-485) that has been pending for at least 180 days with an underlying valid immigrant visa petition (Form I-140) can transfer the underlying immigrant visa petition to a new offer of employment in the same or similar occupational classification with the same or a new employer (commonly known as "porting").

Other options include change of status, change of status and employer, adjustment of status, period of authorized stay with a "compelling circumstances" employment authorization document, expedited adjudication criteria, and departure from the United States and seeking readmission in the same or another classification.

Details:

