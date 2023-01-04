ARTICLE

Worldwide: Guangzhou Immigrant Visa Unit Closes Until Further Notice; Limited Services Announced At Other U.S. Embassies And Consulates In China

The Immigrant Visa Unit of the U.S. consulate in Guangzhou, China, announced that beginning December 19, 2022, it will be closed for regular visa services until further notice due to limited resources. The unit will notify the public once it can resume normal immigrant visa (IV) operations and will communicate with IV applicants to reschedule their canceled appointments.

A web form is available at https://china.usembassy-china.org.cn/visas/immigrant-visas/immigrant-visa-unit-question/ to submit questions, although response times are expected to be delayed.

The U.S. Mission in China also announced that due to the surge of COVID-19 infections across China, the U.S. embassy in Beijing and the U.S. consulate in Shanghai are providing passport and emergency citizen services only. The U.S. consulates in Wuhan, Shenyang, and Guangzhou will only provide emergency consular services until further notice.

