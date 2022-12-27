ARTICLE

NOTE: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will use the Dates for Filing chart for the January 2023 Visa Bulletin. Please check the USCIS website for more information.

Overview

The State Department has released the January 2023 Visa Bulletin. USCIS will use the Dates for Filing chart for employment-based categories. The updates below reflect information for employment-based categories.

What are the Changes?

In January 2023, China and India EB-1 will move from being current to retrogressing to June 1, 2022, while EB-2 and EB-3 will remain unchanged from the Dates for Filing chart in the December 2022 Visa Bulletin.

EB-1

China EB-1 and India EB-1 will both move to June 1, 2022. All other countries will remain unchanged from the December 2022 Visa Bulletin.

EB-2

All countries will remain unchanged from the December 2022 Visa Bulletin.

EB-3

All countries will remain current.

Looking Ahead

For more information about navigating the visa bulletin, please refer to this list of frequently asked questions, prepared in collaboration with Global Immigration Associates (GIA).

Originally published 22 December 2022

