In this podcast, Dan Maranci and Christina Kelley discuss the Child Status Protection Act (CSPA) and how its provisions may benefit dependents who turn 21 before their green card application has been approved. The speakers review guidance on determining an applicant's age at the time of visa availability and present several hypotheticals to demonstrate how to calculate adjusted CSPA ages. Join this podcast for important insights into this key piece of legislation and for step-by-step examples of how it applies in real world scenarios.

