United States:
Child Status Protection Act: Insights And Helpful Hypos (Podcast)
22 December 2022
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this podcast, Dan Maranci and Christina Kelley discuss the
Child Status Protection Act (CSPA) and how its provisions may
benefit dependents who turn 21 before their green card application
has been approved. The speakers review guidance on determining an
applicant's age at the time of visa availability and present
several hypotheticals to demonstrate how to calculate adjusted CSPA
ages. Join this podcast for important insights into this key piece
of legislation and for step-by-step examples of how it applies in
real world scenarios.
