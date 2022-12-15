Key Points

The European Council moved to add Croatia to the Schengen Area beginning 1 January 2023

Overview

The European Union (EU) officially adopted a decision to add Croatia to the Schengen Area beginning 1 January 2023. As a result, restrictions at land and sea borders will be lifted for travelers entering the EU or Croatia for holders of Schengen C Visas. Effective 26 March 2022, restrictions via airway will also be lifted for permitted travelers. For additional information on the Schengen Area or Croatia's entry into the area, check here.

What are the Changes?

The European Council has moved to add Croatia to the Schengen Area beginning 1 January 2023. Croatian nationals and nationals of other Schengen member states will be permitted to travel between the EU and Croatia with fewer border restrictions.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 12 December, 2022

