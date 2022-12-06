ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from United States

H-1B Cap Season: Employer Considerations In The Event Of A Recession Wolfsdorf Rosenthal As fiscal year (FY) 2024 H-1B cap season begins, many employers are looking to how the current economic climate could affect their immigration plans. Here are a few considerations.

What Companies Should Know Before An H-1B Layoff Klasko With mass layoffs happening at many large tech companies with offices in the U.S., there are special considerations and obligations employers have when laying off their workforce that can include the termination of H-1B sponsored employees.

Episode 31: H-1B Layoff Information For Employees Klasko With a large wave of layoffs reported in November 2022, many H-1B visa holders worry about what their next steps should be. In this podcast episode, Anu Nair speaks with partner Bill Stock and senior associate Maria Mihaylova to...

Important Takeaways From The December 2022 Visa Bulletin Affecting Employment-Based Green Card Waiting Times Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC This situation will be continually monitored, and any necessary adjustments will be made accordingly.

I Have An H-1B Visa And Just Got Laid Off. What Do I Need To Know? Klasko Large layoffs have been reported at many large tech companies in November 2022. Many of these employees will have their stress compounded because they are H-1B visa holders.