Responding to endless emails.

Facilitating global travel for employees.

Tracking frustrating delays and wait times for immigration applications.

These day-to-day tasks only scratch the surface of the typical workday for a global mobility professional.

Simply put, global mobility professionals are problem solvers. They are responsible for moving key employees and candidates into places that optimize their contributions to their business, all while managing the unique needs of each employee.

In 2023, let Envoy's immigration technology streamline the tedious busy work so that you can focus on what you are best at – problem-solving for your organization.

Here are three ways Envoy can help global mobility professionals say goodbye to busy work in the new year:

Integrate Your HR Management Platforms

Picture this: a remote employee working on a visa moves from one city to another. You update the employee's profile in your HR management platform, but your immigration legal team doesn't track the movement. Now, that employee may be out of compliance with their visa, risking punishment and fines to your organization.

Global mobility professionals know this scenario all too well, especially in the ongoing remote work environment.

The approach of traditional immigration law firms is to add clutter to your workday by asking you to review endless spreadsheets to verify changes in employee information.

Envoy's solution is different, taking this time-consuming responsibility off your plate.

Envoy can integrate with popular HR management platforms like Workday, ADP, PeopleSoft, Oracle HCM and more. This approach will help save you time and provide peace of mind knowing that your company's immigration and mobility data is accurate, secure and up-to-date across all platforms.

Automate Your Immigration Data Analytics

Too often, traditional immigration law firms present essential data on immigration cases, employee info and budget considerations in confusing and disorganized spreadsheets. This format can be a costly drag on your work and doesn't truly align with your needs.

We know the importance of accurate and accessible data, and that's why Envoy makes it easy for you to get the information you need, when you need it and in the exact format you need.

Is your manager asking for the 2023 forecast on H-1B visas? No problem – with our user-friendly data analytics dashboards, you can compile this report in real time with the click of a button.

With Envoy, you can empower yourself with the insights needed to solve problems in your organization.

Bypass Email Clutter

An inbox full of "urgent" inquiries from employees, managers and the immigration legal team – sound familiar? Global mobility professionals know this day-to-day reality all too well.

Envoy makes it simple to field inquiries in a single location that automatically sorts messages for you. Unlike email, Envoy's Communication Center offers a transparent and organized view of all messages between employees and the immigration legal teams.

Save yourself from common headaches like tracking down a disjointed email thread by using the simple and organized tools in our Communications Center. Most importantly, the Communication Center empowers you with a complete birds-eye view of your ongoing immigration and global mobility matters to efficiently prioritize and tackle problems for your organization.

It's time to say goodbye to busy work in 2023 and save yourself the headaches, late nights and more. Make a resolution to learn more about how Envoy can help you ditch busy work in the new year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.