With a large wave of layoffs reported in November 2022, many H-1B visa holders worry about what their next steps should be. In this podcast episode, Anu Nair speaks with partner Bill Stock and senior associate Maria Mihaylova to discuss the potential impact of recent layoffs occurring in the different industries and how they affect H-1B employees.

As concerns rise for H-1B employees, Klasko attorneys address these pressing questions on what you need to know in the case of an H-1B layoff.

How long can an H-1B worker remain in the U.S. once they have been laid off?

What happens if a new H-1B employer is found within the grace period?

Is a change of status an option during the grace period?

If unable to find a new employer within the grace period, what will be the cost of a return trip home?

Are F-1, O-1, or J-1 visas an option to return to the U.S.?

Do you get to keep your priority date if your previous employer filed your I-140 petition?

Can you still get a green card approved if you no longer have a job offer with the I-140 employer?

What are some self-sponsor options for people who are not able to find a petitioning employer?

