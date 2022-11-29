U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently announced that it is expanding a pilot program to eliminate admission stamps in passports. The record being eliminated is the ink stamp and not the "visa stamp" that a U.S. embassy or consulate affixes to passports. Travelers are still required, unless exempt, to obtain a visa that indicates their eligibility to seek entry for a specific purpose. While the visa itself does not guarantee admission, when a CBP inspector grants admission, the record of admission will be documented online on the CBP I-94 website. Travelers arriving at these ports should notice the change:
- Atlanta (Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL))
- Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS)
- Calgary International Airport (YYC)
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
- Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport (DFW)
- Dublin Airport (DUB)
- Houston (George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH))
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
- Montréal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL)
- New York (John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK))
- Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport-SeaTac (SEA)
- Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)
- Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD)
The land ports of entry are Buffalo, Detroit, El Paso, Laredo, San Diego, Seattle, and Tucson.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.