United States: International Interns & Trainees On The J-1 Visa: How To Become A Host Employer (Video)

Join Envoy Global and Geovisions, a J-1 visa sponsor designated by the U.S. Department of State, to learn more about hosting young professionals on the J-1 Visa Exchange Visitor Program. This webinar will provide you with the necessary knowledge and tools to develop and incorporate the most successful skills development and cultural immersion plan when welcoming international Interns and Trainees to your team.

You will learn about the program's purpose, benefits and limitations, best practices, paperwork process and candidates' profiles.

Originally published October 6, 2022

