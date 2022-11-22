This comprehensive guide will explain how the H visas work, such as the H-1B . This guide will also discuss eligibility criteria, the application process and other considerations for employers.

Temporary worker visas are available for people wishing to enter the U.S. and work or train for a fixed period of time. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) created multiple subcategories for the most common employment situations.

This section will cover:

H-1B Specialty Occupation

H-1B1: Free Trade Agreement Professional from Chile or Singapore

H-3 Nonimmigrant Trainee or Special Education Exchange Visitor Visa

