FIRM NEWS

Three Klasko Partners were recognized in this year's EB5 Investors Magazine's Top 25 Attorney list! Congratulations to Ron Klasko, Dan Lundy, and Anu Nair!

IN THE NEWS

William A. Stock

Bill Stock was interviewed in this Forbes article on how the current Employment Authorization for Certain H-4 Dependent Spouses regulation creates talent gaps and issues for H-1B visa holders' spouses and employers.

RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Nigel D. James

On October 17th, associate Nigel James presented to Penn State about Name, Image, and Likeness considerations for international student athletes.

Klasko Immigration Law Partners

On October 25th, Klasko hosted its sixteenth immigration seminar addressing current topics of interest for professionals working in employment-based immigration.

H. Ronald Klasko ? Daniel B. Lundy

Partners Ron Klasko and Dan Lundy both spoke at the 2022 AILA CFC Annual Conference on October 27, 2022, in Clearwater, FL. Ron spoke on the panel titled "Utilizing All the Tools in Your Toolbox: Pursuing Litigation to Overcome Denials and Delays and Current Mandamus Trends". Dan spoke on the panel called "New EB-5 Integrity Laws and Processes Protecting Investors".

Myriam Jaidi ? Nigel D. James ? Grace W. Waweru

On November 2nd, Myriam Jaidi, Nigel James, and Grace Waweru presented to Princeton University on visa options for postdocs and graduate students.

UPCOMING SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

H. Ronald Klasko

Ron will be speaking at JTC Americas and Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, LLP's EB-5 event on November 9, 2022, in Miami titled, "RIA: EB-5 Industry Experts Help You Prepare for New Changes" on a panel called State of EB-5 Industry and EB-5 Best Practices.

RANKINGS/AWARDS

ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

National Interest Waivers: Current State of Play

In this article, Allie K. Dempsey covers the lasted USCIS-issued policy guidance update on NIW adjudications and explains the positive effect it has on the U.S.

