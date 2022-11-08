U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued policy guidance related to an EB-5 immigrant investor rule that a federal court vacated on June 22, 2021. Highlights include:

Removing the vacated provisions of the EB-5 rule;

Adding that an applicant may file Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, concurrently with or subsequent to a Form I-526, Immigrant Petition by Standalone Investor, if an immigrant visa is immediately available;

Revising the investment amounts and targeted employment area designation process; and

Updating the name of Form I-526 throughout volumes 7 and 8 of the USCIS Policy Manual from "Immigrant Petition by Alien Entrepreneur" to "Immigrant Petition by Standalone Investor" and adding references to Form I-526E, Immigrant Petition by a Regional Center Investor.

Details:

USCIS release, Oct. 11, 2022. https://www.uscis.gov/newsroom/alerts/uscis-issues-policy-guidance-on-the-eb-5-reform-and-integrity-act-of-2022-0

EB-5 Q&A: EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022. https://bit.ly/3yIGShf

