U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued policy guidance related to an EB-5 immigrant investor rule that a federal court vacated on June 22, 2021. Highlights include:

  • Removing the vacated provisions of the EB-5 rule;
  • Adding that an applicant may file Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, concurrently with or subsequent to a Form I-526, Immigrant Petition by Standalone Investor, if an immigrant visa is immediately available;
  • Revising the investment amounts and targeted employment area designation process; and
  • Updating the name of Form I-526 throughout volumes 7 and 8 of the USCIS Policy Manual from "Immigrant Petition by Alien Entrepreneur" to "Immigrant Petition by Standalone Investor" and adding references to Form I-526E, Immigrant Petition by a Regional Center Investor.

Details:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.