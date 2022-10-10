ARTICLE

Yvonne Toy, Founding Partner at Corporate Immigration Partners, recaps the October visa bulletin and breaks down her predictions for the upcoming November visa bulletin.

Toy has over 20 years of business immigration experience, including helping clients manage the green card process from start to finish. She is an authoritative voice on employment-based green cards, having spoken on the topic at several AILA conferences and leading AILA Modules on the PERM and I-140 processes.

