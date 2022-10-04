A group of green card seekers from India filed a motion for a temporary restraining order on September 15, 2022, in Datta v. Jaddou, asking a U.S. district court in the state of Washington to end a federal policy that pushes their applications into a "legal limbo."

They argue that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' and the Department of State's requirement that a visa must be available at both the time of filing and approval of the application is wrong. Brad Banias, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said, "If there is a visa available at the time they filed for adjustment of status, that's all that matters."

Details:

