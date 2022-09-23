Key Points

Qatar and South Korea jointly agreed to implement a short-term, visa-free entry and stay program for nationals of each country

Overview

The government of Qatar and the government of South Korea plan to introduce visa-free entry for nationals of each country. Foreign nationals of each country will be permitted a maximum stay of up to 90 days in the other country for tourism or business purposes. Nationals of Qatar will still be required to register for Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) prior to arrival.

What are the Changes?

The government of Qatar and the government South Korea have agreed to establish visa-free travel options for nationals of each country. According to the government, this change will strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 22 September, 2022

