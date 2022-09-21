United States:
International Interns & Trainees On The J-1 Visa: How To Become A Host Employer
21 September 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
October 5, 2022 | 2 PM ET / 1 PM CT | Duration: 45-60
Minutes
Join Envoy Global and Geovisions, a J-1 visa sponsor designated
by the U.S. Department of State, to learn more about hosting young
professionals on the J-1 Visa Exchange Visitor Program. This
webinar will provide you with the necessary knowledge and tools to
develop and incorporate the most successful skills development and
cultural immersion plan when welcoming international Interns and
Trainees to your team.
You will learn about the program's purpose, benefits and
limitations, best practices, paperwork process and candidates'
profiles.
