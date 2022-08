ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

We hope you can join us!

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from United States

Going Global: U.K., Canada And Australia Immigration Changes Envoy Global, Inc. Learn about brief country-specific visa overviews for the U.K., Canada, and Australia, policy changes for these regions, and best practices for business travel and work compliance.

Is Your Company In Compliance With U.S. Immigration Form I-129 EAR/ITAR Certification Requirements? Braumiller Law Group, PLLC Certification Regarding the Release of Controlled Technology or Technical data to Foreign Persons in the Unites States.

Dependent Family Visas: Implications For LGBTQ Spouses Fakhoury Global Immigration Temporary nonimmigrant workers in H-1B or L-1 status typically can bring their spouses and children with them to the United States in H-4 or L-2 status.

Employers Beware: Prioritize I-9 Compliance Post-COVID Klasko On January 20, 2020, the CDC confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the United States. The struggles employers have experienced in the months (and now years) since this date...

The ABCs Of Immigration: The HR Guide To Employment-Based U.S. Nonimmigrant Visas And Green Cards Envoy Global, Inc. As a human resources professional, you're tasked with finding the right talent to help your company prosper. Many times you'll find the best candidate for the position close to home.