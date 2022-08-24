U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that it received enough petitions to reach the fiscal year (FY) 2023 H-1B cap. That includes 65,000 H-1B visas in the regular cap and 20,000 H-1B visas in the advanced degree cap (U.S. master's cap).

Overview

USCIS has also finished sending non-selection notices to registrants' electronic accounts. Individuals who properly submitted their registrations for the FY 2023 H-1B cap season, but whose petitions were not selected, will receive a notice from USCIS officially confirming that their petitions were not selected, and that they are, therefore, not eligible to file an H-1B cap petition for FY 2023.

Although it has reached the H-1B cap, USCIS will still accept and process H-1B petitions that are exempt from the cap, including requests for:

Changes to employment terms for current H-1B workers.

Employer changes or employer additions for current H-1B workers.

Extensions of stay for current H-1B workers.

Looking Ahead

For more information, H-1B petitioners can subscribe to USCIS's H-1B cap season email updates, which are available on the H-1B Cap Season webpage. Envoy Global, Global Immigration Associates (GIA) and Corporate Immigration Partners (CIP) will be sending additional information to customers shortly.

Originally published AUGUST 23, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.