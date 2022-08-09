ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from United States

Unlawful US Hiring Questions About Visa Status And Citizenship: Are Your Policies In Compliance? A 2022 Primer With Tips On Avoiding Discriminatory Practices Mayer Brown Recently, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced settlement agreements with 16 private employers to resolve allegations of hiring discrimination.

U.S. Immigration Updates – July 2022: Monthly Review Fakhoury Global Immigration This writing will provide an update of U.S. immigration developments for the month of July 2022 and the potential impact on U.S. employers and foreign nationals.

Deadline For Updating Forms I-9 Involving Expired List B Document Is July 31, 2022 Littler Mendelson The July 31, 2022 deadline is rapidly approaching for employers to update the Forms I-9 of employees who presented an expired List B document (establishing the individual's identity)...

USCIS Processing Of Employment-Based Green Card Applications In Fiscal Year 2022 And Beyond Fakhoury Global Immigration The Department of State (DOS) estimates that the employment-based annual visa limit for fiscal year (FY) 2022 will reach a record high of 280,000.

August 2022 Global Immigration Alert Seyfarth Shaw LLP Please note: while we address some country-specific updates related to the COVID-19 outbreak, the below contains information regarding global restrictions and closures as they stand today.