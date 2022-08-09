August 31, 2022 | 2 PM ET | 1 PM CT
Presented by: Dmitri Pikman (CIP)
- Take a closer look at eligible professions, validity periods, application practice pointers and more for the TN visa in this upcoming webinar.
- Target Audience: Anyone interested in a comprehensive overview of the TN visa category including qualification details and strategic application insights.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.