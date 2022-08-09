The TN visa is a special classification for citizens of Canada and Mexico as part of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). USMCA replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) on July 1, 2020.

TN Visa Requirements

Citizens from Mexico and Canada are eligible for the TN visa and to work in the U.S. if they work in some of the following professions:

Accountant

Engineer

Scientist

Medical/healthcare professional

Lawyer

Architect

Economist

Computer systems analyst

Many more

How Long Does a TN Visa Last?

TN visa holders have an initial stay in the U.S. of three years. After that period, TN visa holders can apply for unlimited renewals that are granted in three-year increments. As such, the total stay varies.

TN visa holders should speak with their attorney if the temporary nature of the assignment changes.

TN Visa Application and Filing Fees

These are the fees for the TN visa:

Visa application filing fee at a US Embassy or Consulate Abroad: $160

USCIS petition filing fee: $460 (only necessary if the foreign national is inside the U.S. and switches to a TN visa from another visa status. TN visas only need USCIS approval in this rare situation).

Premium processing: Employers can pay the $2,500 premium processing fee when available, and USCIS will adjudicate the TN petition within 15 calendar days. This means USCIS will approve, issue a request for evidence or deny the visa petition.

TN Visa Process for Canadian Citizens

Canadians will need to take the entire TN petition packet, including any original documents as necessary, to the Canada - U.S. border or to Pre-Flight Inspection at a Canadian airport. From there, US immigration adjudicators will review the petition and, if approved, issue an I-94 card.

TN Visa Process for Mexican Citizens

The TN visa process for citizens of Mexico involves some different steps. First, Mexico residents will need to schedule an appointment with the U.S. Consulate in Mexico. They then attend that appointment and take the entire TN petition packet, including any original documents as necessary, to the U.S. Consulate.

Next, the U.S. consulate issues the visa stamp and the employee receives the stamped passport from the Consulate. Finally, the employee can travel to the U.S. and receive the I-94 card upon entry into the U.S.

For more information on the TN visa, download our guide: Introduction to The TN Visa.

